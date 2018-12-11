Twitter has a ball with Shastri’s TV comments

Coach Ravi Shastri has made social media come alive with his cheeky TV comments after his side became the first Indian team to win a Test series-opener on Australian soil.

The Virat Kohli-led team overcame tough resistance from Australia’s lower order batsmen to win by 31 runs and lead the four-match series in Adelaide on Monday.

An excited Shastri then gave a live TV interview in Hindi, saying “for a little while we had our balls in our mouth” during a studio chat with former captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar seemed a little taken aback by his ex-teammate’s remark and refused to translate it on air, saying “This is a family channel”.

But Twitter had a ball as many couldn’t believe that the 56-year-old former Test star uttered those words on TV.

“Yes India has won a Test in Adelaide but for the last 10 mins, I haven’t stopped wondering in half laugh, half shock at Shastri’s comment. Whattay,” said a Twitter user who goes by one name in Nikhil.

“Ravi Shastri just gave us the line by which we will remember this tour for years. #GotiMooMeinTha,” another Twitter user, Malay Desai wrote on his handle.

India have never won a Test series in Australia as they head for the second Test starting December 14 in Perth.

