Twitter has a ball with Shastri’s TV comments

Ravi Shastri, Head Coach of India, looks on during game one of the the International Twenty20 series between Australia and India at The Gabba on November 21, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

India’s coach was a little bit too excited … and blunt in the aftermath of his side’s thrilling Test win over Australia.

Coach Ravi Shastri has made social media come alive with his cheeky TV comments after his side became the first Indian team to win a Test series-opener on Australian soil.

The Virat Kohli-led team overcame tough resistance from Australia’s lower order batsmen to win by 31 runs and lead the four-match series in Adelaide on Monday.

An excited Shastri then gave a live TV interview in Hindi, saying “for a little while we had our balls in our mouth” during a studio chat with former captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar seemed a little taken aback by his ex-teammate’s remark and refused to translate it on air, saying “This is a family channel”.

But Twitter had a ball as many couldn’t believe that the 56-year-old former Test star uttered those words on TV.

“Yes India has won a Test in Adelaide but for the last 10 mins, I haven’t stopped wondering in half laugh, half shock at Shastri’s comment. Whattay,” said a Twitter user who goes by one name in Nikhil.

“Ravi Shastri just gave us the line by which we will remember this tour for years. #GotiMooMeinTha,” another Twitter user, Malay Desai wrote on his handle.

India have never won a Test series in Australia as they head for the second Test starting December 14 in Perth.

