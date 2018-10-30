Aussie legend has a plan to save Test cricket: free beer!

Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh believes he’s come up with a plan to save the popularity of Test cricket: free beer!

The 70-year-old, who played 96 Tests in a tumultuous time for Aussie cricket, made his thoughts known following a very serious day of introspection for local cricket after Cricket Australia released the findings of its so-called culture review.

The investigation was prompted by the ball-tampering scandal that overshadowed the Proteas’ Test series against the Australians earlier this year.

But Marsh didn’t sound too preoccupied with the serious structural problems in his country’s game, though he did mention that respect for the opposition and the game itself is important.

“I’d let everyone in for free to start with and I’d get a brewery sponsorship and give people beer coupons,” Marsh was quoted as saying by Stuff.

“Everyone can get three mid-strength beer vouchers.”

He also suggests, a tad condescendingly, that India should consider also giving away free food.

“In India I’d feed them as well. It’s not going to cost much to give them a bit of bread and curry and the game has heaps of money over there,” Marsh said.

