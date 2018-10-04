 
World Cricket 4.10.2018 10:14 am

Teenager Shaw becomes India’s youngest debut century-maker

AFP
India's Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot on October 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Is there a new Sachin Tendulkar on the horizon?

Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in the first Test against West Indies in Rajkot on Thursday.

Shaw, who is 18 years and 329 days old, reached his hundred off just 99 deliveries in the second session on day one.

He becomes India’s second youngest century-maker after Sachin Tendulkar, who in 1990 was 17 years and 107 days when he scored 119 not out against in England in Manchester, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Shaw, a diminutive right-hander, reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul and punched his fist in the air as he was given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

Shaw is the seventh youngest international batsman to score his first Test century.

He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.

