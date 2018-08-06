WATCH: Legend England bowler smashed by golf ball … by himself!

James Anderson, England’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, emerged with his humour and chin intact after he injured himself playing golf.

Stuck between two trees, the seamer whacks the ball straight into the one on the left, ricocheting back onto his chin.

His bowling partner, Stuart Broad, was on hand to capture the incident.

Anderson later on reassured fans that he had not lost any teeth!

He certainly redefined the concept of chin music, a term used for fast bowlers who pepper batsmen with short deliveries.