Joshua-Pulev fight: Biggest night of SA boxing referee’s life at the Wembley Arena

World Boxing 1 hour ago

The experienced Cape Town-based boxing official will become only the second South African after Stan Christodoulou to referee a world heavyweight title fight.

Trevor Cramer
12 Dec 2020
08:08:28 AM
PREMIUM!
South African referee Deon Dwarte will be the third man in the ring for Saturday night's Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev world heavyweight title fight in London. Picture: Gallo Images

No matter who they choose to back, hard-core South African boxing fans will have a reason to celebrate on Saturday night when Anthony Joshua squares up to Kubrat Pulev in a highly-anticipated world heavyweight title showdown at the Wembley SSE Arena in London. Heightened interest locally is due to the fact that an unassuming public servant from Richwood in Cape Town, Deon Dwarte, will be the third man in the ring when the two heavyweights collide. He will become only the second South African after Stan Christodoulou to referee a world heavyweight title fight (Christodoulou was in charge when James...

