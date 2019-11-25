World Boxing 25.11.2019 10:56 am

WATCH: TKO … or Tray Knock-Out! Outrageous kickboxing video surfaces

Sport Staff
WATCH: TKO … or Tray Knock-Out! Outrageous kickboxing video surfaces

Fun times in this ring! Photo: Twitter.

This fight certainly coins the term ‘irrelevant referee’!

A lot of people merely smirk when boxing purists note that the sport is highly technical.

To be fair, it does require a substantial amount of training and tactical acumen, but predominantly, the pugilistic arts are considered a bit wild.

However, a video of a kickboxing fight at an unknown bar has surfaced that totally redefines the terms “crazy” and “irrelevant referee”.

Not only does the arbiter in the ring seem to be oblivious to applying any rules, he even allows the two fighters to be hit with trays!

It’s utter compelling chaos!

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


Black Friday