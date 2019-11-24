World Boxing 24.11.2019 09:16 am

WATCH: Wilder crushes Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight title

AFP
WATCH: Wilder crushes Ortiz to retain WBC heavyweight title

Deontay Wilder (L) and Luis Ortiz battle in the seventh round of their WBC heavyweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder retained his title by seventh-round knockout. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP

The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating right hand to end the fight .

Deontay Wilder floored Cuba’s Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his World Boxing Council world title and preserve his unbeaten record in boxing’s resurgent heavyweight division.

The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating right hand to end the fight and move one step closer to his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts with an explosive finish at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten in 43 fights and widely regarded as the most destructive puncher in the heavyweight division, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ recorded his 10th straight title defence, joining Muhammad Ali who did it between 1974 and 1978.

Wilder waited patiently for his big moment and when it came late in the seventh it was stunning. He followed a jab with a crushing straight right that sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas.

Ortiz tried to get up and eventually did but he clearly could not continue. The fight was officially stopped at 2:51 of the seventh.

This was a rematch of their 2018 fight where Wilder battled through adversity to deliver a 10th-round stoppage.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wilder ready to risk all against ‘King Kong’ Ortiz 22.11.2019
Fury’s new ESPN deal casts shadow over Wilder rematch 19.2.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


Black Friday