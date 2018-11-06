 
menu
World Boxing 6.11.2018 10:49 am

Meet Japan’s ‘Ninja Boy’, who aims to stun Floyd Mayweather

AFP
This handout photograph taken by Rizin Fighting Federation on November 5, 2018 shows Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (R) posing during a press conference in Tokyo to announce his fight with US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr said on november 5, 2018 he will come out of retirement to fight Japanese kickboxer half his age Tenshin Nasukawa, on New Year's Eve in Saitama. (Photo by Handout / RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION / AFP) / --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT

This handout photograph taken by Rizin Fighting Federation on November 5, 2018 shows Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (R) posing during a press conference in Tokyo to announce his fight with US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. - Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr said on november 5, 2018 he will come out of retirement to fight Japanese kickboxer half his age Tenshin Nasukawa, on New Year's Eve in Saitama. (Photo by Handout / RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION / AFP) / --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS --- NO ARCHIVES

20-year-old Tenshin Nasukawa is considered something of a prodigy in Japanese fighting circles and began learning karate at the tender age of five.

Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, who aims to make history by defeating boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr, claims his left-hook is like a “bolt of lightning” that will “change the world”.

The baby-faced southpaw with a blond quiff, who is only a few months out of his teens, was barely known outside his home country before the shock announcement of his New Year’s Eve fight with the unbeaten Mayweather.

But the 20-year-old from Chiba near Tokyo is considered something of a prodigy in Japanese fighting circles and began learning karate at the tender age of five.

Like Mayweather, he has never been beaten, boasting a 27-0 record as a professional kickboxer with 20 wins by knockout. He has four wins out of four in mixed martial arts.

Nasukawa won the world junior karate championship when he was a fifth grader and shifted to kickboxing a year later, according to his official website.

He made his professional kickboxing debut at the age of 16 and became bantamweight oriental rules world champion a year later.

Promoters RIZIN said that Nasukawa — or “Ninja Boy” as they dubbed him — had “become one of the most popular fighters in Japan, and perhaps the best combat sports prospect the country has ever seen.”

There are still no details as to under what rules the fight will be held — whether kicks will be allowed, for example — but Nasukawa claimed after the bout was announced he had “a punch that boxers don’t have”.

“I don’t care what the rules are. I want to be the man who changes history. I’ll do that with these fists, with one punch — just watch,” said Nasukawa.

Even Mayweather acknowledged that Nasukawa was “an unbelievable talent”, praising his lithe, “gym rat” physique.

“He’s very special, he’s fast, he’s strong. I’m older now and when it comes to experience, I have it on my side. He has youth on his side and he’s going to bring a lot of excitement,” said the 41-year-old American.

Nasukawa now weighs 56.8 kilogrammes and is also giving four inches away in height to Mayweather, who won world titles in five different weight classes.

“Our weight class is different, but it means nothing to me,” said Nasukawa.

According to his official site, Nasukawa is good with his hands in other areas than punching, saying he is a fan of knitting and sewing — as well as indulging in traditional Japanese “sento” baths.

Despite his tender age, he published a biography last year entitled “Kakusei”, meaning “Awakening”.

However, both he and Mayweather have reportedly received some online mockery for the unusual cross-code fight.

According to US sports celebrity website TMZ Sports, US rapper 50 cent said that Nasukawa looked like an “Uber driver”.

And in a foul-mouthed tirade on his Instagram account, Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in the American’s last fight in August 2017, said: “Who’s this little prick next to you.”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mayweather cancels Japan kickboxing fight 8.11.2018
UFC star Khabib wants to battle Floyd Mayweather 15.10.2018
Ed Sheeran world’s highest paid solo artist, joining Mayweather, Jenner and more 18.7.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 3 GREEN TOP

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 SOUL OF WIT

RACE MEETING

10 November 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.