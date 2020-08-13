World Athletics 13.8.2020 06:42 am

World 200m champion Lyles admits long-term psychological problems

AFP
World 200m champion Lyles admits long-term psychological problems

Long term worries: Noah Lyles . GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Mike Ehrmann

World champion sprinter Noah Lyles revealed on Wednesday that he has had psychological problems since he was eight years old, issues that worsened with the coronavirus pandemic, the postponement of the Olympics and the Black Lives Matter movement.

American Lyles, who won gold in the 200 metres and the 4x100m relay in Doha last year and was hotly tipped for the success at the Tokyo Games, announced earlier this month that he was on anti-depressants.

“I probably deal with it since I was eight years old, all different forms at different times of my life,” the 23-year-old said ahead of the Diamond League meeting in Monaco on Friday.

“But it probably just got the worst in April, it’s probably the hardest I have ever had to deal with. I think it’s a kind of perfect storm, dealing with the COVID, having the Olympic Games postponed, so you are like ‘OK, where I am going to put my attention?’.

“The Black Lives movement, that really put the final nail on the coffin.”

The American sprint star has often shown a bubbly, cheerful personality in front of the cameras to go with his blistering performances, but admits that he has experienced dark moments.

“I was just like ‘I just can’t do this anymore’.

“My mother was just like ‘it’s time to put you on medication’, and I said yes because everything I am doing, that I used to do, is not working anymore.”

Related Stories
Felix stars in Inspiration Games, but track glitch foils Lyles 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board

Business News July and August UIF Ters claims open from Monday

Covid-19 SA death toll breaches 11,000 as worldwide cases top 20 million

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

Parenty Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition