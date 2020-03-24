Olympics 24.3.2020 03:17 pm

Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021: IOC

AFP
Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021: IOC

A woman wearing a face mask, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walks before an Olympic rings sculpture at the national 'Birds Nest' stadium, the main site of the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Beijing on March 23, 2020. - World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe has called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic as Canada pulled out of the Games and Japan's prime minister admitted a delay could be "inevitable". (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)

The postponement comes after top federations announced they would pull out.

he 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Abe had earlier said Bach was in “100 percent agreement” when Japan asked the IOC to push back the Games.

The IOC had come under mounting pressure in recent days to postpone the world’s biggest sporting event, with teams, athletes and sports bodies all calling for a delay.

The postponement comes after top federations announced they would pull out of the Tokyo Games, the highest-profile event to be affected by a virus that has decimated the sporting calendar.

Around 1.7 billion people across the world are in lockdown to prevent the further spread of a virus which according to an AFP tally has killed over 16,200 people and infected more than 377,000.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition