Olympics 22.3.2020 09:05 pm

Olympics could be postponed, but not cancelled, says IOC

AFP
A woman with a suitcase wearing a facemask, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, sits at a bus stop in front of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics advertisement in Bangkok on March 16, 2020. / AFP / Mladen ANTONOV

Cancellation of the Games in Tokyo is not on the agenda for now.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be cancelled but that a postponement was an option as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody,” said Bach.

“Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.”

The IOC added that a decision on the potential scenarios for the Tokyo Games — “including the scenario of postponement” — would be made inside four weeks.

