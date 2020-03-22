Olympics could be postponed, but not cancelled, says IOC

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would not be cancelled but that a postponement was an option as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IOC executive board emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody,” said Bach.

“Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.”

The IOC added that a decision on the potential scenarios for the Tokyo Games — “including the scenario of postponement” — would be made inside four weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.