Yamaha confirms MotoGP stay until 2026

The Yamaha Motor Company last weekend announced they have signed a contract with MotoGP commercial rights holders Dorna Sports. to continue their participation in the MotoGP World Championship for a further five years.

As in the past, the onslaught will be led by the works Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Yamaha started its World Grand Prix racing endeavours in 1961, making this season the Japanese manufacturer’s 60th anniversary. Over the years Yamaha has secured a total of 511 Grand Prix wins, 38 Rider World titles and 37 Manufacturer World titles.

Toyoshi Nishida, Yamaha’s Executive Officer said: “We take great pride in contesting Grand Prix motorcycle racing. We are all very pleased that we can confirm the contract renewal for a further five years at the start of an important season for our company. Sixty years after our first Motorcycle Grand Prix, Yamaha’s passion for motorcycle racing and eagerness to take on a challenge remains unchanged.

“MotoGP makes up a large part of Yamaha’s DNA. The premier class’s cutting-edge technology will continue to make its way to Yamaha street bikes, bringing customers’ motorcycle and motorsport fantasies to life on and off-track. I think the coming five years of collaborating with Dorna and the other MotoGP manufacturers will be very important for the future.

“We want to keep the excitement of MotoGP racing while at the same time making it more sustainable and appealing to a wider public. We thank all Yamaha fans for their continuous support, and we look forward to bringing them even more exciting and precious memories in the future.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said: “We are eager to witness this new chapter of the iconic Japanese manufacturer celebrating its 60th anniversary in the racing scene, a factory that has always shown a great commitment with the MotoGP World Championship and whose future will see many other exciting challenges to be enjoyed together”

