Honda commits to MotoGP till 2026

Honda will stay in the MotoGP arena for the next five years. The announcement was made by both Honda and MotoGP promotors Dorna Sports this week, to the effect that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will enter a works team for the world’s premier two-wheeler category until the end of 2026.

Honda has an amazing legacy in Motorcycle grand Prix racing. It started in 1954 when company founder Soichiro Honda declared they would enter the Isle of Man TT, the premier motorcycle racing event of the era, with the aim of eventually becoming the best in the world. That journey has so far seen 100 different riders win Grands Prix on Honda machines, while amassing over 800 wins across all categories. In the premier class alone, Honda has claimed 850 podiums and 25 Rider World Championships, more than any other brand in history.

Noriaki Abe, Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Company, said: “First, I wish to express my respect and gratitude to everyone at Dorna Sports for their hard work in organising races during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am very pleased that we have renewed our contract to compete in MotoGP from 2022 to 2026. Honda has been competing in the Grand Prix World Championship since 1959, and we won our 800th Grand Prix last year. Honda believes MotoGP racing is vital to our motorsport and marketing activities.

“MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing – it allows us to develop various technologies, and through fierce competition, teach our engineers and nurture their skills. With these engineers working on the development of production vehicles, Honda can create better products for its customers. Honda will continue to bring dreams and joy to its customers worldwide through its motorsports activities, including MotoGP.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports said: “This important announcement brings great pride to MotoGP because Honda is one of the first names that comes to our mind when we think about motorcycling racing.

“The Japanese manufacturer has been such an important part of the past, present and future of the FIM MotoGP World Championship and this renewal reinforces, even more, the commitment between both parties.”

