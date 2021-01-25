MotoGP 25.1.2021 08:22 am

MotoGP calendar updated for 2021

South Africa's Red Bull KTM star Brad Binder

South and North American rounds effected most by shuffle.

The FIM, motorcycle racing’s global administrators, revealed an updated calendar for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship last weekend, taking into account the effects of international Covid-19 regulations.

The season opening Grand Prix in Qatar remains confirmed for 26 to 28 March and it will now be followed by a second event, the Grand Prix of Doha, at the same Losail International Circuit the following weekend, from 2 to 4 April.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal will then host the third round of the Championship from 16 to 18  April before the paddock heads to the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Spain. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and complications  have forced the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021. The updated calendar can be viewed here.

