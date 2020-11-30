Binder brothers swap motorcycles for mountain bikes for world’s biggest stage race

South Africa’s motorcycle racing sensations, Brad and Darryn Binder are back in South Africa and heading to KwaZulu-Natal this week to take part in the KAP sani2c three-day mountain bike stage race from Underberg to Scottburgh.

The largest three-day mountain bike stage race in the world is set to take place on a much smaller scale this year to comply with COVID-19 regulations, with two rather than three versions of the event. The “Adventure” runs from Wednesday to Friday this week and the “Race”, where SA’s elite marathon mountain bikers battle it out, is from Wednesday to Saturday. The event usually takes place in May but was postponed in March just before lockdown was announced.

Brad and Darryn will be riding the “Adventure”, known as the more relaxed and less competitive sani2c, and are looking forward to a fun three days on bikes with friends to mark the end of the season.

“Sani2c is something I have always had a plan to do,” Brad said. “I was so fortunate that I was able to come home a week earlier than originally planned and will do it with some mates. It’s the first time I am doing a stage race on a mountain bike or any bike in general, so it should be super cool.

“For training for the MotoGP bike we do a lot of cycling. We live in Spain during the season so we do a lot of road cycling there and not a lot of mountain biking, but when I come to South Africa I only ride my mountain bike. I am really looking forward to it, it should be a lot of fun. I am sure it will be a challenge.”

A stage race is also a first for Darryn: “I’ve always been keen to try a mountain bike stage race, I haven’t ever done anything like this before. I am super keen and am really looking forward to it. We do a lot of cycling for training, but this is going to be my first time doing three days of quite big mileage in a row.”

Asked for his thoughts on the 2020 season, Darryn said: “I had a really good season this year. I managed to finish eighth in the championship and took my first win this year. I am really happy with how things went and I’m happy to be back in South Africa. It was quite a long stint out of the country and its great to be back with family and friends; looking forward to a good holiday.”

Brad was awarded the Rookie of the Year after what he describes as a mixed season: “My season was up and down this year. I had some really really good days and some really bad ones. I think it’s quite expected in my rookie year.

“I am very glad to be back in South Africa, it will be an awesome off-season. I am now just trying to enjoy myself and have some fun and do some different things. Hopefully in February I will be in good shape and ready for a new season.”

