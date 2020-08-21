MotoGP 21.8.2020 01:13 pm

Zarco punished for ‘irresponsible riding’ after Morbidelli clash

AFP
Zarco punished for ‘irresponsible riding’ after Morbidelli clash

Johann Zarco will start his next race from the pitlane after being penalised for a heavy crash in Austria last weekend. AFP/File/JOE KLAMAR

Johann Zarco will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane after he was sanctioned for “irresponsible riding” following a crash involving Franco Morbidelli last weekend in Austria, the International Motorcycling Federation said Friday.

“After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty. The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from pitlane,” the FIM said in a statement.

Ducati rider Zarco collided with Italy’s Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday.

Both men came off, leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h (187mph) back across the track.

Morbidelli’s machine flew right past the head of nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi leaving the Italian badly shaken and claiming the stray Yamaha “almost killed” him.

The 30-year-old Zarco underwent surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday after hurting himself in the collision. He has been widely blamed for the accident and may miss this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix at the same Spielberg circuit due to injury.

Zarco did not take part in Friday’s opening practice. His fitness for Saturday qualifying and for Sunday’s race will be assessed Friday.

Related Stories
‘You have to take risks,’ says Zarco after MotoGP near-miss 20.8.2020
Zarco pips Quartararo for Czech MotoGP pole 8.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’



today in print

Read Today's edition