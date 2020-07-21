Marquez MotoGP return date uncertain after arm surgery

Honda said Marquez would remain in a Barcelona hospital for up to 48 hours after a titanium plate was inserted into his right arm during surgery.

“His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon,” the team added.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, a six-time winner of the MotoGP world title, fell heavily after losing control of his bike and sliding across the infield gravel during Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez.

Marquez was taken away from the track in an ambulance, and later diagnosed with a broken right humerus.

He is unlikely to take part in this weekend’s Andalucia Grand Prix, to be held on the same Jerez track. Compatriot Alex Rins and Britain’s Cal Crutchlow could also miss the second race of a season delayed and truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The next event on the calendar after the Jerez double-header is the Czech Grand Prix in Brno on August 9.