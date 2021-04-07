John Floyd
Motorsport columnist
4 minute read
7 Apr 2021
8:16 am
Formula 1
Formula 1 | Premium

Track limit confusion talk of the F1 town

John Floyd

Team bosses scratching their heads over mixed messages in Bahrain.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has called for more clarity around track limits. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
  The F1 sites have been abuzz over the last week regarding the matter of track limits and many make for interesting reading. As I have pointed out before, one cannot criticise the actual track limits, as these are well defined lines or kerbs at all the circuits. Armco and solid walls ensure limits are not exceeded at most street circuits and many tracks still employ good old fashioned gravel traps, that normally prevent any driver repeating an off-track excursion. Track limits The main issue is the application of the rules connected with track limits. In Bahrain officials announced track...

Read more on these topics