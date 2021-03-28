Sport
Formula 1 | Sport | World Sport
AFP
1 minute read
28 Mar 2021
5:03 pm

Vettel demoted to last on Bahrain Grand Prix grid

AFP

Vettel has picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany during a practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Picture: Getty Images

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was on Sunday demoted to last place on the Bahrain Grand Prix grid for flouting a yellow flag warning in qualifying.

The German’s first outing for his new Aston Martin team has not gone as he might have hoped so far.

ALSO READ: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole at season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

He said he was “upset and angry” after trailing in 18th behind Red Bull’s pole sitter Max Verstappen in Saturday’s qualifying.

And now has picked up a grid penalty from race stewards for failing to slow down when yellow flags were deployed during his final Q1 run, related to incidents involving Nikita Mazepin’s Haas and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the man who replaced him at Maranello.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Vettel should take 'a year off' - Red Bull advisor
11 months ago
11 months ago

FORMULA 1

Vettel Ferrari's 'first choice', not Hamilton, says Binotto
1 year ago
1 year ago

MOTORSPORT

Canadian Grand Prix: Titanic battle turns sour
2 years ago
2 years ago

FORMULA 1

Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in Bahrain practice
2 years ago
2 years ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Vettel should take 'a year off' - Red Bull advisor
11 months ago
11 months ago

FORMULA 1

Vettel Ferrari's 'first choice', not Hamilton, says Binotto
1 year ago
1 year ago

MOTORSPORT

Canadian Grand Prix: Titanic battle turns sour
2 years ago
2 years ago

FORMULA 1

Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in Bahrain practice
2 years ago
2 years ago