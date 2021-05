On the brink of the 2021 Formula One season there are still valid concerns regarding the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the planned 23 races. Already we have seen pre-season testing moved from Barcelona to Bahrain, plus changes to the original calendar. This year will also introduce a budget cap and significant changes within the sport’s rules and regulations, not least a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic down-force and the extreme reduction of testing time. After the recent pre-season testing, limited to just three days, we attempt to predict the outcome of the season. Mercedes- AMG Petronas...

On the brink of the 2021 Formula One season there are still valid concerns regarding the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on the planned 23 races.

Already we have seen pre-season testing moved from Barcelona to Bahrain, plus changes to the original calendar. This year will also introduce a budget cap and significant changes within the sport’s rules and regulations, not least a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic down-force and the extreme reduction of testing time.

After the recent pre-season testing, limited to just three days, we attempt to predict the outcome of the season.

Mercedes- AMG Petronas Motorsport W12

One can not help but wonder whether the W12 genuinely experienced problems in testing or Mercedes was just not showing their hand too early.

Completing just 304 laps totalling 1 645 km – the lowest of all teams – the Mercedes spent a considerable amount of time in the garage.

On day one a gearbox replacement, then Hamilton lost time after a spin on day two and a mystery issue on day three cost further track time. Tricky chassis dynamics effecting the rear of the car added to the issues.

Will the seven time champions strike back? Logic says yes, but the issue with W12’s handling may take some time to resolve.

Quickest lap: Day 3 – Hamilton – 1:30.025

Red Bull Racing RB16B

This is the team most likely to challenge Mercedes for the Constructors’ title, via the efforts of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The team covered 1 997 km over 369 laps, the Honda power unit proving to be fast and reliable as they start the Japanese manufacturer’s last season as an F1 engine supplier. The combination of Verstappen and Perez is an exciting prospect and I believe this will be the team to watch.

Quickest lap: Day 3 – Verstappen – 1:28.960

McLaren F1 Team MCL35M

The Woking team has succeeded in making the transition from Renault power unit to Mercedes almost seamless and the results shown during testing are encouraging. Accumulating 327 laps and 1 769 km with no major issues were reminiscent of McLaren’s days of yore.

Daniel Ricciardo has joined Lando Norris and this could prove to be an interesting combination as they scuffle for superiority.

Third position in last year’s Constructor s championship was a major step in revitalizing the team, but the MCL35M has yet to demonstrate its race pace potential.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Ricciardo – 1:30.144

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team AMR21

From “Pink Mercedes” to green Aston Martin, this is a brave attempt to extend the iconic British manufacturer’s current sports car racing successes into the world of F1.

Unfortunately pre-season testing did not produce the sort of results they expected. Day one produced an electrical issue, day two a gearbox change and on day three a loss of turbo boost. The AMR 21 managed, 699 km over 314 laps.

The new pairing of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel could give a new a new lease on life for both drivers, Stroll learning from the experienced four times champion and Vettel bringing his wealth of experience to the new team. A definite case of “watch this space”.

Quickest Lap: Day 2 – Stroll – 1:30.460

Alpine F1 Team A521

With a new name, major reconstruction and the appointment of ex-Suzuki MotoGP’s Davide Brivio as Racing Director, this will be an interesting team to follow.

Esteban Ocon is joined by double F1 drivers champion Fernando Alonso and if one can assess anything from pre-season testing it appears that the 39 year old Spaniard is as sharp as ever. The two amassed 2 143 km over 396 laps without major issues.

The reliability of the team’s power unit was encouraging but performance is lacking. The Alpine A521 could well be mixing it at the front end of the mid field.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Alonso – 1:30.318

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow SF21

They seem in trouble – despite an improvement in the durability of the SF1000, the car’s performance took another step backwards, in both power unit and chassis dynamics.

Carlos Sainz Jr joins Charles Leclerc and during testing the Spaniard set the team’s quickest lap time. Sainz’s pace seemed reasonable a one lap basis but the car’s race pace is still a huge concern.

Recording a respectable 2 186 km over 404 laps the SF21 suffered an engine misfire on day one and on day three an issue with gearbox hydraulics. After last season’s results Ferrari needs a huge leap to challenge for the top of the mid-field.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Sainz Jr – 1:29.611

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AT02

The pairing of Pierre Gasly and the hugely impressive Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda could make Alpha Tauri Honda the dark horse of 2021.

During testing the AT02 proved to be quick and reliable, whoever was behind the wheel, with a fuel feed issue on day 1 their only major problem. Clocking a total of 2 283 km over 422 laps – the joint highest total being shared with Alfa Romeo – they were also one of only four teams to record a sub 1:30.00 lap time.

With the latest generation Honda power unit, both Alpha Tauri and sister team Red Bull could just upset the applecart this season

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Tsunoda – 1:29.053

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C41

A case of déjà vu with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi retained for another season and results of the pre-season testing an echo of last year.

The C41, like its predecessor the C39, experiencing no major issues as it recorded the joint highest figures for number of laps and distance, accumulating 2 283 km over 422 laps. The team finished eighth in last year’s Constructors’ title chase and I fear 2021 will prove another tough year for Alfa Romeo.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Raikkonen – 1:29.766

Haas F1 Team VF-21

I was surprised team owner Gene Haas was continuing in F1 this year, as results so far have been appalling But, enter Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin and his company Uralkali.

Mazepin entered into a sponsorship deal with Haas which meant the inclusion of his son, Nikita, as one of Haas’s new drivers. His team mate is Mick Schumacher, the 2020 Formula 2 Champion. The VF-21 is basically last year’s car and Steiner has confirmed there will be no further development for the 2021 season.

On day one the car required a transmission change but seemed to be trouble free since, clocking a total of 2 132 km over 394 laps. Unfortunately the race pace of the VF-21 was not impressive and it looks as though 2021 is set to be another hard day at the office.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Mazepin – 1:31.531

Williams Racing FW43B

Sold to a New York private investment company last August, the Grove based team is certainly restructuring. With Simon Roberts as Team Principal and Jost Capito as CEO, perhaps we will see the long awaited revival of this iconic British F1 team.

The FW43B continues to use Mercedes power and the team retains George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, the pair logging 2 018 km over 373 laps during pre-season testing. With no major issues and a reasonable turn of pace, it is certainly looking better than recent seasons.

Quickest Lap: Day 3 – Russell – 1:30.117

