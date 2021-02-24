 
 
Red Bull given wings until 2024

Formula 1 2 days ago

No engine upgrades permitted until arrival of less complex and expensive power unit.

John Floyd
24 Feb 2021
07:15:31 AM
Red Bull and Alpha Tauri have reason to breath a huge sigh of relief. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The F1 Commission’s positive decision regarding an engine development freeze until the end of the 2024 season obviously came as a great relief to the Red Bull and Alpha Tauri teams, who were faced with the daunting task of obtaining a customer power unit for the 2022 season. The decision allowed the Austrian-based organisation to proceed with the plan to purchase the “intellectual property rights” of the Honda power unit allowing its production at the Red Bull complex, situated at Milton Keynes in the UK. The freeze means no major engine upgrades or redesigns will be permitted until the introduction...

