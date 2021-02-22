Formula 1 22.2.2021 03:42 pm

Alfa Romeo Sauber pinning its hopes on “new” C41

Swiss team will be hoping for a turned around this year.

Alfa Romeo Sauber has followed the reveal of AlphaTauri’s new AT02 up with the unveiling of its new F1 challenger for 2021, the C41.

Set to be piloted once again by Antonio Giovinazzi and 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, the Ferrari powered C41 derives a number of components from the last year’s C39, as a result of the freeze on certain parts; these include the gearbox, chassis and cooling system.

“The regulations allow to invest two so-called development tokens to carry out changes and we chose to use them on the nosecone. It is a very unusual situation in Formula 1 not to be able to build an entire new car for the new season, but it makes sense in these circumstances and with the objective of keeping costs under control,” Technical Director Jan Monchaux said.

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur meanwile stated, “I think the philosophy upon which the team is based remains the same – we have to do a better job tomorrow than we are doing today. We finished last season in P8, so we have to target a better result in 2021. To do so, we have to keep improving in each department, trackside and back at HQ. Every team on the grid has very high expectations right now: all the teams expect to do a good job in the winter and to be in a good position for the first race, but soon it will be the time for everyone to show their cards.”

