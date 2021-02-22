AlphaTauri hoping for a further step-up in 2021 as new AT02 debuts

AlphaTauri has unveiled its 2021 car, the AT02, in an all-new matte blue and white livery, alongside its drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Since debuting with the team in 2017, Gasly has earned two F1 podiums, including a spectacular maiden win at Monza last year. Joining the Frenchman will be 20-year-old Tsunoda, the first Japanese driver to race in F1 since 2014. His promotion to F1 comes off the back of a fast, four-season trajectory; from winning the 2018 Japanese F4 Championship and finishing third in the 2020 FIA F2 Championship to entering the top-level ranks this year.

“The decision to go for Pierre and Yuki in 2021 was taken because Scuderia AlphaTauri’s philosophy is still to give talented young drivers from the Red Bull Junior Program the opportunity to step up to F1 and to educate them – this is why Yuki now gets his chance,” explained Team Principal, Franz Tost.

“I’m ready to take on the role of team leader. Yuki is a very quick driver, and he will help us move the team forward. I really believe last year was the team’s best in terms of the way it worked, the development, the performance and the way it managed race weekends. I’m sure we can achieve great things in 2021,” Gasly said.

Tsunoda, added, “I have been lucky enough to spend time with Scuderia AlphaTauri ahead of the season, so I’m already developing strong relationships and learning a lot from them. My main goal is to learn quickly and deliver results as soon as possible, and I’m really excited to get started.”

Ahmet Mercan, CEO AlphaTauri, summarised: “This is a triple reveal at a unique point of time: a new AlphaTauri Showroom where fashion meets F1, a first look at the AW21 AlphaTauri collection and the unveiling of the new Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 livery and driver pairing.”

The Formula 1 season kicks off at the Bahrain Test, 12 to 14 March, getting ready for the first round, the Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March.

