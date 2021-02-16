Formula 1 16.2.2021 12:07 pm

McLaren aiming for glory F1 days return with new Mercedes powered MCL35M

Motorsport Correspondent
McLaren MCL35M

Woking outfit starts the new season with not only a new car and powerunit, but also a new driver.

The first of the 2021 Formula One Championship contenders was revealed yesterday, during a virtual launch at the Woking headquarters of McLaren.

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were joined by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, plus 200 VIP virtual guests comprising McLaren fans from around the globe. The launch of the new MCL35M marks the return of Mercedes power to McLaren F1. That was a winning combination in the team’s history and one that could assist the team to retain its current third spot in the F1 Constructors’ title chase.

McLaren MCL35M Technical Specification

CHASSIS

Monocoque  Carbon fibre composite, incorporating driver controls and fuel cell
Safety structures

 

 

 

 Cockpit survival cell incorporating impact resistant construction and anti-penetration panels, front impact structure, prescribed side impact structures, integrated rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, Halo secondary roll structure, driver headrest protection and safety seat
Bodywork  Carbon-fibre composite, including engine cover, sidepods, deflector, floor, nose, front wing and rear wing with driver-operated drag reduction system
Front suspension

 

 Carbon-fibre wishbone and pushrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system
Rear suspension  Carbon-fibre wishbone and steel pullrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system
Weight  Overall vehicle weight 752 kg (including driver, excluding fuel)
Weight distribution between 45.4% and 46.4% on front axle
Electronics  McLaren Applied. Including chassis control, power unit control, data acquisition, sensors, data analysis
Instruments  McLaren Applied steering wheel display
Brake system  Six piston brake calipers with front / rear master cylinders
‘Brake by wire’ rear brake control system
Carbon-carbon ventilated discs and pads
Steering  Power-assisted rack and pinion
Tyres  Pirelli P Zero
Race wheels  Enkei
Paint  AkzoNobel Sikkens products
Cooling systems  Charge air, engine oil, gearbox oil, hydraulic oil, water, and ERS cooling systems
Advanced manufacturing Stratasys 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions

 

POWER UNIT

Power unit type Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance
Minimum weight  150 kg
Primary PU components  Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
  Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K)
  Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H)
  Energy Store (ES)
  Turbocharger

 

INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE

Capacity  1.6-litres
Cylinders  Six
Bank angle  90-degree vee angle
No of valves   24
Max speed  15,000 rpm
Max fuel flow rate  100 kg/hour (above 10,500 rpm)
Fuel consumption 110 kg ‘lights to flag’ regulated fuel capacity limit
Fuel injection Direct injection, single injector per cylinder, 500 bar max
Pressure charging  Single-stage compressor and exhaust turbine, common shaft

 

ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM

Architecture Integrated Hybrid energy recovery via Motor Generator Units
Crankshaft coupled electrical MGU-K
Turbocharger coupled electrical MGU-H
Energy store  Lithium-Ion battery, between 20 and 25 kg
Maximum energy storage, 4 MJ per lap
MGU-K Maximum speed, 50,000 rpm
Maximum power: 120 kW
Maximum energy recovery, 2 MJ per lap
Maximum energy deployment, 4 MJ per lap
MGU-H Maximum speed 125,000 rpm
Maximum power, unlimited
Maximum energy recovery, unlimited
Maximum energy deployment, unlimited

 

TRANSMISSION

Gearbox Carbon fibre composite main case, longitudinally mounted drive train
Gear ratios Eight forward and one reverse
Gear selection  Electro-hydraulically operated seamless shift
Differential Epicyclic with limited slip by multi-plate friction stack
Clutch Electro-hydraulically operated, carbon multi-plate

