McLaren aiming for glory F1 days return with new Mercedes powered MCL35M

The first of the 2021 Formula One Championship contenders was revealed yesterday, during a virtual launch at the Woking headquarters of McLaren.
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris were joined by Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, plus 200 VIP virtual guests comprising McLaren fans from around the globe. The launch of the new MCL35M marks the return of Mercedes power to McLaren F1. That was a winning combination in the team’s history and one that could assist the team to retain its current third spot in the F1 Constructors’ title chase.
McLaren MCL35M Technical Specification
CHASSIS
|Monocoque
|Carbon fibre composite, incorporating driver controls and fuel cell
|Safety structures
|Cockpit survival cell incorporating impact resistant construction and anti-penetration panels, front impact structure, prescribed side impact structures, integrated rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, Halo secondary roll structure, driver headrest protection and safety seat
|Bodywork
|Carbon-fibre composite, including engine cover, sidepods, deflector, floor, nose, front wing and rear wing with driver-operated drag reduction system
|Front suspension
|Carbon-fibre wishbone and pushrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system
|Rear suspension
|Carbon-fibre wishbone and steel pullrod suspension elements operating inboard torsion bar and damper system
|Weight
|Overall vehicle weight 752 kg (including driver, excluding fuel)
|Weight distribution between 45.4% and 46.4% on front axle
|Electronics
|McLaren Applied. Including chassis control, power unit control, data acquisition, sensors, data analysis
|Instruments
|McLaren Applied steering wheel display
|Brake system
|Six piston brake calipers with front / rear master cylinders
|‘Brake by wire’ rear brake control system
|Carbon-carbon ventilated discs and pads
|Steering
|Power-assisted rack and pinion
|Tyres
|Pirelli P Zero
|Race wheels
|Enkei
|Paint
|AkzoNobel Sikkens products
|Cooling systems
|Charge air, engine oil, gearbox oil, hydraulic oil, water, and ERS cooling systems
|Advanced manufacturing
|Stratasys 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions
POWER UNIT
|Power unit type
|Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance
|Minimum weight
|150 kg
|Primary PU components
|Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
|Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K)
|Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H)
|Energy Store (ES)
|Turbocharger
INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
|Capacity
|1.6-litres
|Cylinders
|Six
|Bank angle
|90-degree vee angle
|No of valves
|24
|Max speed
|15,000 rpm
|Max fuel flow rate
|100 kg/hour (above 10,500 rpm)
|Fuel consumption
|110 kg ‘lights to flag’ regulated fuel capacity limit
|Fuel injection
|Direct injection, single injector per cylinder, 500 bar max
|Pressure charging
|Single-stage compressor and exhaust turbine, common shaft
ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM
|Architecture
|Integrated Hybrid energy recovery via Motor Generator Units
|Crankshaft coupled electrical MGU-K
|Turbocharger coupled electrical MGU-H
|Energy store
|Lithium-Ion battery, between 20 and 25 kg
|Maximum energy storage, 4 MJ per lap
|MGU-K
|Maximum speed, 50,000 rpm
|Maximum power: 120 kW
|Maximum energy recovery, 2 MJ per lap
|Maximum energy deployment, 4 MJ per lap
|MGU-H
|Maximum speed 125,000 rpm
|Maximum power, unlimited
|Maximum energy recovery, unlimited
|Maximum energy deployment, unlimited
TRANSMISSION
|Gearbox
|Carbon fibre composite main case, longitudinally mounted drive train
|Gear ratios
|Eight forward and one reverse
|Gear selection
|Electro-hydraulically operated seamless shift
|Differential
|Epicyclic with limited slip by multi-plate friction stack
|Clutch
|Electro-hydraulically operated, carbon multi-plate
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.