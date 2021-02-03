The future of Formula One is green

In November last year, Formula One issued a statement that it “has long served as a platform for introducing next-generation advancement in the automotive world”. It continued: “We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next-generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels. Therefore, a working group of F1 and FIA personnel has been set up to investigate a future engine formula powered by sustainable fuels.” So, there’s no chance of a return to multi-cylinder engines whose revs scream to levels never imagined by road car designers. Sadly, those magical days of yore are now relegated...

So, there’s no chance of a return to multi-cylinder engines whose revs scream to levels never imagined by road car designers. Sadly, those magical days of yore are now relegated to a mystical past, joining dragons, unicorns and other fantastical beasts. The part of the statement claiming it “has long served as a platform for introducing next-generation advancement” intrigues me. What exactly are they alluding to here?

I am sure some technology has filtered down to the automotive industry, albeit in a diluted format, but most modern passenger vehicle technological improvements actually arrived via the aircraft and trucking industries. It certainly could not be the introduction of the hybrid power unit which was launched in F1 back in 2014.

Toyota and Honda were mass producing hybrid-powered road cars at the end of the 1990s and the concept of a hybrid dates back to 1899, when Ferdinand Porsche designed and built 300 of his System Lohner-Porsche Mixte models. It used a petrol engine to provide electrical energy to front hub mounted electric motors – some 115 years prior to F1’s big step forward.

Why I questioned sections of the statement was in part due to the situation with Red Bull F1 and Honda. The Japanese manufacturer has decided to leave F1 at the end of this season, which means the Red Bull team will be without a power unit for 2022 and beyond. The Austrian team negotiated with Honda to take over the manufacture of the 2021 power unit, but then requested, from the FIA, a “freeze” on all engine development for 2022, as the costs of such upgrades would be beyond the Red Bull budget.

The decision on this request rests in the hands of the FIA and the teams and not everyone was in agreement – the vote has been delayed on more than one occasion and at the time of writing was still in abeyance. If it should be negative, it will leave the Milton Keynes-based team literally powerless for 2022, with minimal options available.

Mercedes is the obvious engine of choice, but currently supplies its own team, Williams F1, Aston Martin and now McLaren. Ferrari supplies Haas and Alfa Romeo, leaving Renault as the only engine supplier with the capacity to assist Red Bull teams. However, a large degree of animosity exists between them and the French manufacturer. Whether this could be resolved is unknown, but looks highly unlikely. There have been many stories concerning interest from other automotive manufacturers wishing to become involved in F1.

Former chief executive of Liberty Media Chase Carey repeatedly stated there was a lot of interest from the automotive industry and now new CEO Stefano Domenicali has reiterated the American’s claim. But so far, there has been no sign of these interested parties. The sport’s financial journalists have repeatedly reported on the major reason for this lack of enthusiasm – simply, the cost.

Any new team would require a massive budget – just becoming an entrant requires a substantial payment to the FIA of around $570 million (about R8.6 billion), and you still do not have a team. When you finally accumulate all the necessary elements to go racing, you will have to budget around $130 million per annum in running costs. Of course you also have to decide which way to go regarding the power unit. Do you, as a manufacturer of motor vehicles, design and develop your own?

That would prove costly and funding will have to come from your permitted annual budget. If this is the case, then you must ask whether the 1.6-litre V6 engine with its added complications will bring any major benefits to your current and future products. This becomes even more relevant as a large number of major manufacturers have already announced huge investment in electrically powered, carbon-neutral vehicles. So why move into F1?

If the choice is to utilise an engine from one of the current four suppliers, would the company derive any benefit, particularly in the marketing aspect? The idea of a major manufacturer such as BMW or Toyota employing an engine from Mercedes would almost be farcical. So where does F1 go from here?

The mission to bring in new blood from the auto industry does not seem rational, particularly with the current global economic situation and the future moves to alternate motive power. Maybe a solution could be found if we returned to a situation very successfully used some years ago. I am sure the legendary Cosworth DFV could be made more environmentally friendly and a look at the record books would prove its worth, but that’s just a little more of my “those days of yore” syndrome.

