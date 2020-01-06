Dakar 6.1.2020 04:29 pm

Evergreen Giniel de Villiers barges to Dakar stage win

AFP
Toyota Gazoo Racing's South African driver Giniel de Villiers (R) and his Spanish co-driver Alex Haro Bravo are pictured during the podium ceremony in Jeddah, on January 4, 2020, ahead of the 2020 Dakar Rally, which this year will take place in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to 17. (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP)

Meanwhile, F1 legend Fernando Alonso loses a wheel!

South African legend Giniel De Villiers won the second stage of the Dakar Rally on Monday while former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso dropped two and a half hours after losing a wheel.

De Villiers, who lost 23 minutes when he finished 14th in Sunday’s opening stage, bounced back strongly over the 401 km-route, of which 367 were a special between Al-Wajh and Neom.

Many drivers had navigational problems and De Villiers took advantage of a mistake by long time stage leader Yazeed Al-Rajhi to guide his Toyota home in 3hrs 37mins 20secs.

The 47-year-old crossed the line 3mins 57secs ahead of Orlando Terranova who now heads the overall standings in his Mini.

The Argentinian, who was sixth in the opening stage, is almost five minutes ahead of fellow Mini driver Carlos Sainz.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah came in fifth on stage two and is six minutes off the lead while 13-time champion Stephane Peterhansel already trails by 13 minutes.

Alonso suffered his first major problem in his first Dakar when he ground to a halt with a damaged wheel. He was running fourth after 100 kilometres of the special when the problem occurred.

Toyota’s driver Fernando Alonso of Spain and co-driver Marc Coma of Spain compete during the Stage 2 of the Dakar 2020 between Al Wajh and Neom, Saudi Arabia, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

The Spaniard had no option but to wait for his assistance team before he was able to resume. However, his chances of reaching the podium already look unlikely.

On the motorcycles, Ross Branch won his first stage on the Dakar after a perfectly controlled day’s riding.

The Botswanan finished 1min 24secs ahead of 2017 winner Sam Sunderland who now leads the bikes category, 1min 18secs ahead of Pablo Quintanilla.

On Tuesday, the rally heads out on a 489 km round trip which starts and ends in Neom.

