Sevens World Cup in SA to be played in September 2022

Sports Staff

Twenty-four teams will contest for the men's title and 16 women's teams will be in action.

Cape Town will host the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament next year.

The eighth edition of the tournament will take place between 9 and 11 September and be played in the Cape Town Stadium, which can host 57,654 fans.

The top eight men’s teams and top four women’s teams from the RWC Sevens 2018 tournament in San Francisco have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men’s event are defending champions New Zealand, England, the Blitzboks, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France, and Scotland.

Among the women’s teams, the Springbok Women’s Sevens side will join defending champions New Zealand, France, Australia and USA in Cape Town.

Teams that have not qualified automatically will do so via their respective regional tournaments held in Europe, Oceania, Asia, North America, South America, and Africa, with 16 places available in the men’s tournament and 11 in the women’s from regional competitions.

Details of the ticket sales launch will be announced later this year