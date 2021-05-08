Hamilton secures 100th pole at Spanish Grand Prix

AFP

Alongside the 36-year-old Briton on the front row in Barcelona will be his title rival Max Verstappen.

World champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 100th pole on Saturday after setting the fastest time in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver’s latest milestone puts him 32 clear of Michael Schumacher in the all-time pole chart and leaves him in prime position to secure a record-extending 98th win in Sunday’s race.

“I’ll always remember that one,” he beamed.

ALSO READ: Is Hamilton ‘the greatest of all time’? The debate will keep raging

Alongside the 36-year-old Briton on the front row in Barcelona will be his Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton reached his century 14 years after securing his maiden pole in the Canadian Grand Prix in 2007, which he went on to win to take the first step on the road to becoming Formula One’s most successful driver.

He drew level and overtook Schumacher’s record haul of 91 wins last season and leads the drivers’ standings this season as he goes for an unprecedented eighth world crown.

Verstappen, eight points behind Hamilton in the nip and tuck battle for the drivers’ crown after the first three races, at last has a car up to the job of mounting a serious title challenge.

The Dutch driver got to within 0.036sec to Hamilton’s fastest lap on Saturday to join him at the head of the Montmelo circuit grid, with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari on the second row.

Hamilton has a superb record in Catalonia, winning the race in each of the last four years with five wins altogether.

In the all-time polesetter’s league, Hamilton’s childhood hero, the late Ayrton Senna, is in third place with 65, then comes Sebastian Vettel on 57 with Jim Clark and Alain Prost on 33 apiece.