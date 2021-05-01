WATCH: Brad Binder, Marc Marquez crash in Spain

AFP and Sports Staff

The six-time champion lost control of his bike at 180km at turn seven, sliding across gravel on his left arm and into a barrier.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez escaped “major injury” after a high speed crash in Spanish MotoGP practice at Jerez on Saturday.

The Honda rider fell heavily in the third practice session at the circuit where last year he broke his right arm in the opening race to end his 2020 campaign.

South Africa’s Brad Binder meanwhile also crashed heavily on Saturday, but managed to walk away seemingly unscathed.

Marquez made his comeback after nine months out and multiple bouts of surgery at the Portuguese MotoGP last month.

He admitted to a “lack of strength” after he struggled in Friday practice at Jerez.

Clearly shaken he managed to walk away. He returned to the pits on a scooter.

After a medical check-up at the track Honda reported the 28-year-old had “no major injuries suffering only a contusion”.

Shortly after in a second tweet the team added: “To double check his condition after the Turn 7 fall, @MarcMarquez93 is heading to hospital for further checks.

WATCH: @marcmarquez93 escapes injury in horror FP3 crash! ???? See what happened to the Spaniard at Turn 7! ????#SpanishGP ???????? | ????https://t.co/I6axQSHQL0 — MotoGP™???? (@MotoGP) May 1, 2021

“These are precautionary and Marquez is not experiencing any pain or discomfort.”

Marquez finished seventh on an emotional return to the championship in Portugal on April 18 having elected to skip the opening two races of 2021 at Qatar.

At Jerez on Friday he could muster only 16th in the opening two practice sessions.

After the third session Takaaki Nakagami riding for Honda’s satellite LCR team topped the timesheets ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha.