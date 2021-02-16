World Sport 16.2.2021 09:21 am

Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia

AFP
Olympic medallist charged with running drug ring in Australia

Scott Miller of Australia after finishing second in the men's 100m butterfly final at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center at the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty Images/Al Bello /Allsport

Scott Miller, 45, and an accomplice were arrested in police raids in two Sydney suburbs.

A former Olympic swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia was arrested Tuesday and charged with running a syndicate trafficking in the drug “ice”, police said.

Scott Miller, 45, and an accomplice were arrested in police raids in two Sydney suburbs.

They were charged with the alleged supply of some AU$2.0 million (R23 million) worth of methylamphetamine, also known as ice, concealed inside candles, they said.

Police also seized a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of heroin, other drugs and cash in the raids.

A spokesman described Miller as the head of a “criminal syndicate” that sold ice across New South Wales state, and said investigations were continuing and further charges expected.

Miller won a silver medal in the 100-metre butterfly event in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a bronze medal as part of Australia’s 4×100-metre medley squad.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tokyo Olympics boss Yoshiro Mori to resign over sexist remarks 11.2.2021
Japan extends virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics 2.2.2021
Organisers of Tokyo Olympic Games are bordering on the edge of delusion 31.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dudu Myeni is officially a delinquent director

Breaking News Zondo commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma for contempt

Politics MKMVA warns against any ‘foolhardy attempt’ to arrest Zuma

Business News Data shows terrifying collapse of newspapers

Africa Zimbabwe beats SA to the vaccine jab



today in print

Read Today's edition