Spaniards sweep MotoGP podium as Quartararo loses his lead

Alex Rins held off compatriot Alex Marquez to win the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday with another Spaniard Joan Mir finishing third to take the championship lead from Fabio Quartararo.

Suzuki’s Rins became the eighth winner in this season’s ten races as the vacuum created by the early season injury to reigning champion Marc Marquez has created a volatile and unpredictable title race.

This is the third victory for the 24-year-old Rins who won twice last year but was injured at the beginning of this season.

He sliced through the field after starting 10th on the grid.

“I had a very good start,” he said.

The other Suzuki factory rider Mir takes over the championship lead even though he has not won a MotoGP race.

He has 121 points in the championship ahead of Quartararo (115), Spaniard Maverick Vinales (109) and Italian Andrea Dovizioso (106).

“I’m trying to be as consistent as I can,” Mir said. “I’m happy to be on the podium.”

Frenchman Quartararo, who started from pole, struggled and finished down in 18th place.

One of the riders attempting to fill the void left by Marquez is his younger brother and Honda teammate Alex Marquez who, after a slow start to his rookie season, has finished second in two straight races.

“It’s a pleasure to be on podium with a second second place,” said Marquez. “Next week we will try harder.”

Six-time champion Marc Marquez was overjoyed.

“I am the brother of Alex Marquez,” he tweeted in Spanish.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.