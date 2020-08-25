Bucks hold off Magic for 3-1 NBA series lead

The Bucks, owners of the best record in the regular season, took a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series, with game four on Wednesday in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, florida.

The underdog Magic, who stunned the Bucks in game one, kept it close through three quarters.

But Milwaukee, up 84-81 heading into the final frame, erupted for an 18-3 scoring run to seize control.

Orlando responded with a run of their own to trim the deficit to seven points with 4:02 remaining, but could get no closer.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo added 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

Wesley Matthews scored 12 points and Brook Lopez 10 for Milwaukee.

The Magic, still without key contributors Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba, were led by 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Vucevic.