World Sport 21.8.2020 07:11 pm

Cavendish misses out on second successive Tour de France

AFP
Cavendish misses out on second successive Tour de France

Out of favour: Mark Cavendish. AFP/File/Giuseppe CACACE

Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish will miss the Tour de France for a second successive year as his Bahrain team said on Friday they had placed their faith in Spain’s Mikel Landa.

Cavendish, 35, has won an impressive 30 stages in his Tour career but his last was in 2016.

Landa, fourth on the 2017 Tour, has also won stages on the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

“I am going to start the Tour in very good form,” said Landa, 30, who was well-placed at the recent Criterium du Dauphine before fading to 18th overall.

Landa will look to the support of the in-form Wout Poels in the mountains as well as Damiano Caruso and Pello Bilbao.

The 2020 Tour de France gets underway in Nice on August 29.

Bahrain team:

Mikel Landa (ESP), Pello Bilbao (ESP), Damiano Caruso (ITA), Sonny Colbrelli (ITA), Marco Haller (AUT), Matej Mohoric (SLO), Wout Poels (NED), Rafael Valls (ESP)

