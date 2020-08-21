World Sport 21.8.2020 07:08 pm

Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positives

AFP
Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positives

There will be no runners on the bases this weekend in New York after Major League Baseball games between the Mets and Yankees were postponed due to two COVID-19 positives in the Mets organization. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/DENIS POROY

Two weekend Major League Baseball games between the New York Mets and New York Yankees were postponed Friday following two COVID-19 positive tests within the Mets organisation.

The move was made, according to an MLB statement, “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed.”

MLB said two individuals in the Mets organization tested positive for coronavirus, with multiple media reports saying they included one player and one staff member.

The Mets already had their game with Miami on Thursday and the planned “Subway Series” opener with the Yankees on Friday postponed as a result of the coronavirus positives.

The latest postponements came only minutes after MLB an its players union announced the latest COVID-19 test results through Thursday, with seven positives among 12,485 tests, a 0.05% positive rate.

Three of the positives were players and four were staff members, with no individuals or clubs revealed.

Of 78,612 total monitoring samples collected, 82 have tested positive, a 0.1% ratio, with 54 of those being players.

Related Stories
WHO hopes end to pandemic in ‘less than two years’ 22.8.2020
‘A good feeling’ – Tour guides excited as they return to work under Covid-19 protocols 22.8.2020
‘Where is Ubuntu?’ asks Madonsela after slamming corruption in government 22.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’



today in print

Read Today's edition