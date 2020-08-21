World Sport 21.8.2020 07:52 am

Two Mets games postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

AFP
Two Mets games postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Members of the New York Mets socially distance on the field after a game between the Mets and the Miami Marlins was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Mets organization. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Michael Reaves

Two New York Mets games have been postponed after two positive COVID-19 tests in the organisation, Major League Baseball said in a statement on Thursday.

The Mets’ series finale against the Miami Marlins on Thursday and the scheduled opener of their Subway Series against the New York Yankees on Friday have been postponed “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted,” MLB said.

The statement said two individuals in the Mets organization had tested positive for coronavirus.

NewsDay newspaper reported one player and one staff member tested positive, although MLB did not elaborate.

The Mets had won three straight games in Miami and were seeking their first four-game series sweep since they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in four straight games in September of 2019.

The Marlins were the first MLB team to have a game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, when they missed a week of games starting July 27.

They reportedly had 17 players and two coaches test positive during that outbreak.

Related Stories
Mets-Yankees games postponed after COVID-19 positives 21.8.2020
Covid-19: Planned Tshwane field hospital cancelled due to declining infections, hospital admissions 21.8.2020
Tour de France warns teams: two Covid-19 positives and you’re out 21.8.2020

today in print

Read Today's edition