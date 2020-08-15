World Sport 15.8.2020 07:24 pm

Reds’ weekend MLB games postponed after player contracts virus

AFP
The Cincinnati Reds had scheduled MLB games Saturday and Sunday against Pittsburgh postponed. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/ANDY LYONS

The Cincinnati Reds had weekend Major League Baseball games against the Pittsburgh Pirates postponed after learning one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Saturday.

The Reds, who split the first two of a four-game home series with the Pirates, had been the only National League club not to have a game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The games were called off so further testing and contact tracing could be done in hopes of preventing outbreaks such as those suffered earlier in the coronavirus-disrupted campaign by the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals returned Saturday after having not played since July 29 due to 10 players and seven staff members testing positive for the virus.

The identity of the Reds player who tested positive was not revealed.

The Reds and Pirates each have a day off Monday so they could play a double-header then to make up the games.

Designated hitter Matt Davidson was the last Reds player to test positive for COVID-19. He was placed on the injured list after his results were revealed before the season began last month but activated after testing negative upon follow-up tests.

