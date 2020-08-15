Belgian cyclist Evenepoel plunges into ravine on Tour of Lombardy

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crashed on the descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como.

Evenepoel, 20, hit a parapet and fell into a ravine.

“Remco Evenepoel fell on the Sormano descent. We’ll give you more details when we have them,” tweeted his Deceuninck-QuickStep team.

“Remco has been tended to by the doctors and is now taken to the hospital with the ambulance.”

Evenepoel was favourite to win his first ‘Monument’ classic after claiming four stage race wins in the Tour de San Juan, of Tour of the Algarve, Tour de Burgos and the Tour of Poland.