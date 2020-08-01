World Sport 1.8.2020 06:10 pm

Dutch rider Van Vleuten on the double in Strade Bianche women’s race

AFP
Dutch rider Van Vleuten on the double in Strade Bianche women’s race

The pack of riders pedal through a dusty gravel road during the one-day classic cycling race Strade Bianche (White Roads) on August 1, 2020 around Siena, Tuscany. . AFP/Marco BERTORELLO

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the Strade Bianche one-day classic women’s race for the second year in a row on the Piazza del Campo in Siena on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Mitchelton-Scott rider crossed 22 seconds ahead of Margarita Garcia Canellas of Ale BTC Ljubljan with the Spaniard having led for much of the 136km race over four hours through the rolling hills and white gravel roads of Tuscany.

American Leah Thomas of Equipe Paule Ka was third fastest at 1min 53sec as elite cycling got back in the saddle after five months following the coronavirus lockdown.

Originally scheduled for March 7, the Strade Bianche was run on its famous white dirt roads with temperatures in the high 30s Celsius in the heat of the Tuscan summer.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition