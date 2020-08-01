World Sport 1.8.2020 06:07 pm

Belgian youngster Evenepoel wins Tour of Burgos

AFP
Belgian youngster Evenepoel wins Tour of Burgos

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel is to make his first Grand Tour appearance at the Giro in October. BELGA/AFP/File/DAVID STOCKMAN

Belgian 20-year-old Remco Evenepoel won the Tour of Burgos on Saturday after doing enough in the final stage to hold onto his overnight lead.

It was the third Tour win of the season for the former footballer tipped for the very top and who will race his first Grand Tour at the Giro d’Italia in October.

Saturday’s stage, which ended with a summit finish at Lagunas de Neila, was won by Ineos’s Colombian climber Ivan Sosa, who crossed the line alone after an attack in the last kilometre.

Local challenger Mikel Landa almost grabbed overall victory with a relentless attack on Evenepoel, who hung on in the last stretch of the climb to win the race he has led since stage three.

Earlier in the season, Evenepoel won the Tour of the Algarve and the Tour of San Juan.

Related Stories
COVID-recovered Gaviria sprints to Burgos win 29.7.2020
Hard day on the road as SA cyclists return to action 28.7.2020
Dlamini ready to ‘fly’ as road cyclists return to action 26.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition