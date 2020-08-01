World Sport 1.8.2020 04:06 pm

Bernal ‘so happy’ to be back ahead of Tour defence

AFP
Bernal ‘so happy’ to be back ahead of Tour defence

Colombia's Egan Bernal will defend his Tour title starting August 29. POOL/AFP/File/Thibault Camus

Egan Bernal was all smiles Saturday before he embarked on the Route d’Occitanie stage race as he prepares to defend his Tour de France title in three weeks’ time.

The 23-year-old Ineos rider was wearing the number one jersey ahead of his four-time Tour de France winning teammate Chris Froome in the number two jersey.

It is the Colombian’s first race since returning to Europe from his native country following the sport’s coronavirus shutdown.

“I want to enjoy the feeling of racing again and at the same time sharpen my fitness for the Tour,” Bernal said.

“The key thing is to have a good time. We are so happy to get involved in a race, see the other teams and all that.”

British outfit Ineos boast the last five winners of the Tour de France in their ranks with Froome in 2015-2017, Geraint Thomas in 2018 and Bernal in 2019.

Bernal is favourite to win the 2020 edition with the British bookmakers.

Thomas is signed up as a reserve at the Route d’Occitanie.

The Tour de France is scheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 and arrive in Paris 21 stages later on September 20.

Related Stories
Alaphilippe ‘burning with desire’ as he gears up for season restart 14.7.2020
Tour de France preceded by several warm up races 20.5.2020
SA cyclists eager for Tour de France 17.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition