Today in sports history – 27 March

As sport grinds to a halt all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve decided to have a daily look back at those “simpler” times, when there was triumph, drama and disappointment on various fields and arenas.

This is today in sport history…

1871

Test rugby is born as Scotland and England take aim at each other at Raeburn Place in Glasgow. It’s the Scots that take the spoils, winning by a soccer scoreline of 1-0. But how did that work?

Well, a team could only “score” points through a goal, achieved – in modern terms – if you kick a conversion or a drop goal. Scotland duly did so through William Cross, who was on target after forward Angus Buchanan was on hand to round off a pushover try. Cross sealed things off with a try 90 seconds from the final whistle.

Yet, because he missed his own conversion, his try bizarrely didn’t count towards the final score.

1942

Joe Louis, considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history, becomes a national hero in a deeply divided USA by participating in a charity bout for the army, where he knocked out Abe Simon in the sixth round. The two men had previously faced off the previous year during a 29-month period where Louis defended his title an incredible 13 times!

While the purse brought in just over $36 000 for the Military Relief Fund, Louis made a bigger impact during a pre-fight charity dinner, where he said: “We’ll win, ’cause we’re on God’s side.” It was the type of rallying call the WW2 effort needed and Louis himself suffered less racial stereotyping in the media.

1982

Carel du Plessis, famously referred to as the “Prince of Wings”, showcases his world-class skills to a broader audience as he dots down for a try on Test debut for the Springboks. They comfortably dispose of the Jaguars – who were formed in 1980 as South America’s version of the British and Irish Lions – by 50-18 at Loftus.

But the following week, the Boks and their new hero were in for a nasty surprise… (watch this space)

1987

Brian Mitchell entrenches his reputation as one of SA’s boxing greats by defending his WBA junior-lightweight title against Jose Rivera in San Juan. Known for his energetic approach and relentless fitness, he showcased all those virtues on a tense night, where the bout went the full 15-round distance. Mitchell won via a draw.

1994

Arguably at the peak of his powers after legendary coach Butch Harmon sorted out his swing, Greg Norman memorably wins the Players Championship by four strokes over Fuzzy Zoeller. Most impressively, the Australian broke the scoring record for the tournament, finishing on an eye-catching 24-under par.

That was a full six strokes better than the previous record, set by Zimbabwean favourite Nick Price the previous year. To rub further salt in the wound, Price’s title defence ended with him missing the cut!

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.