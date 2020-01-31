World Sport 31.1.2020 08:12 am

WATCH: Dog spectacularly catches Frisbee from 76m at American Football game!

Sport Staff
WATCH: Dog spectacularly catches Frisbee from 76m at American Football game!

Ernie's triumphant moment. Photo: Screengrab.

Yet, incredibly, Ernie the dog’s feat is nowhere near the world record held by a greyhound named Eurie.

With much of the USA entranced by the build-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it’s not surprising that gridiron has been in the news prominently.

In keeping with the hype, a video has gone viral of a dog named Ernie spectacularly running 76m to catch a Frisbee.

The stadium announcer at the AAF game featuring the Orlando Apollos claimed the skillful canine’s feat was a world record, but that has subsequently been debunked.

Nonetheless, you can’t argue about the skill shown!

Following Ernie’s showstopping, the true world record was tracked down to a greyhound named Eurie, who caught a Frisbee throw of 112m!

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition