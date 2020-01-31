WATCH: Dog spectacularly catches Frisbee from 76m at American Football game!

With much of the USA entranced by the build-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it’s not surprising that gridiron has been in the news prominently.

In keeping with the hype, a video has gone viral of a dog named Ernie spectacularly running 76m to catch a Frisbee.

The stadium announcer at the AAF game featuring the Orlando Apollos claimed the skillful canine’s feat was a world record, but that has subsequently been debunked.

Nonetheless, you can’t argue about the skill shown!

This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/bLwCbFEzbG — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 24, 2019

Even better from this angle pic.twitter.com/XiHbavpPLY — Tim Meyer (@tim_meyer2) February 24, 2019

Following Ernie’s showstopping, the true world record was tracked down to a greyhound named Eurie, who caught a Frisbee throw of 112m!

#SCTOP10 World record throw and catch for The Hero Cup in Brooksville, FL by Gary Duke and Eurie, a greyhound mix! 122.5 yards with Hero Disc USA SuperSonic 215 canine approved disc! Demolishing the previous record of 101.5 yards! pic.twitter.com/mhxbExzzGR — Gary (@aerialaussie) February 11, 2019

