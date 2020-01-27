SportShorts: Reliable Ruan inspires Cheetahs, Legendary Jordan mourns Kobe

Lions name touring squad for Argentina

Veteran former Bok prop Jannie du Plessis has been included in the Lions’ 26-man group to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning (SA time).

Weekend reports stated that a tug-of-war was brewing between the franchise and Du Plessis’ parent club, Montpellier, who want him back to address an injury crisis at tighthead.

Notably, two new recruits in Dan Kriel (centre) and Carlu Sadie (prop), who was on loan last year, are also present.

Lions squad: Hacjivah Dayimani, Jan du Plessis, Jan-Henning Campher, Tyrone Green, Pieter Jansen, Elton Jantjies, Dan Kriel, Len Massyn, Duncan Matthews, Marvin Orie, Manny Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sti Sithole, Courtnall Skosan, Dylan Smith, Tiaan Swanepoel, Vince Tshituka, Krappies van den Berg, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk, Ruan Vermaak, Andre Warner. – Sport Staff.

Pienaar’s influence praised in Cheetahs win over Kings

Veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar’s influence on the game was praised by his coach Hawies Fourie as the Cheetahs came back from 30-12 down to steal the PRO14 derby against the Southern Kings 31-30 on Saturday.

Pienaar’s appearance off the bench led to the last two tries – both scored by fullback Rhyno Smith, with the second coming from an audacious chip kick over the defence for Smith to pounce, before slotting the crucial conversion that gave the Cheetahs victory.

Afterwards Fourie praised his team’s comeback and Pienaar in particular, saying it was a “really important kick” that gave the team five points and kept their playoff hopes alive.

“I didn’t hope it would be that close but we expected it to be a close game. The previous three games’ average was five, and now it is down to four. I’ve been with Ruan in Cardiff on the media day and in some of the interviews we were together and some we were separate. They asked him in two of the interviews about kicks he converted in finals under pressure. “It is great to have a guy with that sort of experience and I trust in him taking that kick.” – News24 Wire.

=============

Aussie Leishman wins at Torrey Pines as Rahm, McIlroy denied

Australia’s Marc Leishman fired eight birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Sunday to win the US PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines by one stroke from overnight leader Jon Rahm.

Leishman started the day four shots behind Spain’s Rahm, but his storming run on Torrey Pines’ South Course gave him a 15-under total of 273.

Rahm, meanwhile, fired a two-under 70 for 274, two shots in front of American Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy — the Northern Ireland star who could have regained the world number one ranking with a victory.

“Playing well helps,” said Leishman, who has come from behind in all five of his PGA Tour victories. – AFP.

=============

Jordan mourns death of ‘little brother’ Bryant

Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was “like a little brother” to him.

Six-time NBA champion Jordan said in a statement Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball’s greatest players.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday along with seven other people when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a rugged hillside in suburban Los Angeles.

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” said Jordan, regarded by many as the greatest basketball player in history.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.

“He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.” – AFP.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.