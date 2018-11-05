WATCH: Local EFC star Hlongwa lands the ‘hellbow’

Local fighter Mzwandile Hlongwa set the Extreme Fighting Championship scene alight at the weekend with a “killer blow” at EFC75 in Capet Town.

Nicknamed “Shakebone”, the Durban local delivered what is being touted as the Knockout-of-the-Year after unleashing an unstoppable spinning elbow on Torbjørn Madsen, a Norwegian.

A commentator on the fight summed the feelings all round up quite well: “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, what just happened?

“One-Two! That was a massive shot. He set it up with a punch and he fell down like a piece of lumber.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to christen the shot “Hellbow” in reference to his potent elbow.

OMG !

Mzwandile Hlongwa with spinning back hellbow KO

Torbjorn Madsen is out cold (EFC) pic.twitter.com/cvKKgMpaz3 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) November 3, 2018

Madsen was taken to hospital, but was discharged.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.