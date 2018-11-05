 
World Sport 5.11.2018 12:44 pm

WATCH: Local EFC star Hlongwa lands the ‘hellbow’

Sport Staff
Mzwandile Hlongwa punches Torbj¿rn Madsen - Middleweight - during the EFC 75 Fight Night at GrandWest Casino on November 03, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/EFC Worldwide/Gallo Images)

Mzwandile Hlongwa punches Torbj¿rn Madsen - Middleweight - during the EFC 75 Fight Night at GrandWest Casino on November 03, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/EFC Worldwide/Gallo Images)

Durban-born ‘Shakebone’ sets Twitter alight with his stunning spinning elbow blow at EFC75 at the weekend.

Local fighter Mzwandile Hlongwa set the Extreme Fighting Championship scene alight at the weekend with a “killer blow” at EFC75 in Capet Town.

Nicknamed “Shakebone”, the Durban local delivered what is being touted as the Knockout-of-the-Year after unleashing an unstoppable spinning elbow on Torbjørn Madsen, a Norwegian.

A commentator on the fight summed the feelings all round up quite well:  “Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, what just happened?

“One-Two! That was a massive shot. He set it up with a punch and he fell down like a piece of lumber.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter to christen the shot “Hellbow” in reference to his potent elbow.

Madsen was taken to hospital, but was discharged.

