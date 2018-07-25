 
menu
World Sport 25.7.2018 11:35 am

WATCH: Baseball fan’s brilliant catch … with a baby in his arms!

Sport Staff
The baseball fan's great grab. Photo: Screengrab.

The baseball fan's great grab. Photo: Screengrab.

American sport fans are known for not being particularly averse to taking young children to big events.

A Philadelphia fan had the crowd in raptures following a stunning one-handed catch in a Major League Baseball match between the Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the really impressive … or downright scary thing about that grab was that the man, a Phillies supporter, did so with a baby in his other arm!

American sport fans are known for not being particularly averse to taking young children (very young in this case) to big events.

At least no harm was done in this instance…

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rustenburg parents accidentally lock baby in car 20.7.2018
Domestic worker hides dead baby in basket 23.6.2018
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping 17.6.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.