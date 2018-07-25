WATCH: Baseball fan’s brilliant catch … with a baby in his arms!

A Philadelphia fan had the crowd in raptures following a stunning one-handed catch in a Major League Baseball match between the Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the really impressive … or downright scary thing about that grab was that the man, a Phillies supporter, did so with a baby in his other arm!

American sport fans are known for not being particularly averse to taking young children (very young in this case) to big events.

At least no harm was done in this instance…