 
menu
World Sport 24.7.2018 06:07 pm

WATCH: Gutsy Gilbert survives spectacular crash on Tour

AFP
Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors / Crash / Injury / during the 105th Tour de France 2018, Stage 16 a 218km stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon on July 24, 2018 in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Philippe Gilbert of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors / Crash / Injury / during the 105th Tour de France 2018, Stage 16 a 218km stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon on July 24, 2018 in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The former world champion was 57.2 km from the finish and in the lead of the race when disaster struck.

Former world champion Philippe Gilbert got back on his bike to continue stage 16 on the Tour de France despite a spectacular crash that sent him flying over a wall.

Gilbert, who rides for Quick Step, was 57.2 km from the finish and in the lead of the race when disaster struck.

Negotiating a left-hand bend at speed, Gilbert failed to brake in time, skidded and was sent flying head first over a parapet and into a ditch.

The former Tour of Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner was helped back up on to the road and given first aid before resuming the stage in the company of a group of frontrunners.

Although shaken, the 36-year-old looked to have suffered only bruises and scratches.

Medical services which are on hand throughout the race attended to Gilbert’s injuries as he rode alongside the doctor’s car.

Stage 16 is the first of four days, and three mountain stages in the Pyrenees.

The race ends Sunday on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Thomas hailed as ‘Perfect Poster boy’ after Tour de France win 30.7.2018
Four killed, 13 injured in Cape Town head-on collision 29.7.2018
Woman killed, man injured in Durban three vehicle pile-up 29.7.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.