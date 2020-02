While the river’s 120km course between Pietermaritzburg and Durban has been battered by pollution and droughts in the build-up, organisers are confident the participants at this week’s Dusi Canoe Marathon will enjoy the race’s best conditions in more than a decade. In August last year, thousands of litres of palm oil and caustic soda were spilled into the Msunduzi River following an accident at a local factory. After discussing the matter with the Duzi Umgeni Conservancy Trust, race organisers launched a clean up operation, and reports in December suggested local authorities were satisfied the spill had been cleaned up sufficiently....

