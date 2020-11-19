Swimming SA launches investigation into allegations of sexual assault

Swimming South Africa has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

Two unrelated cases had been brought to the attention of SSA, the federation revealed in a statement on Thursday, and both had been reported to the South African Police Service.

“The one case relates back approximately 40 years between the then two athletes, while the other incident is said to be recent,” SSA said.

At least one case was believed to involve a coach in Durban, according to media reports.

The federation had “instituted the process of investigating these very serious allegations”, in an attempt to ascertain if its members were in breach of the swimming body’s code of conduct.

“Until such time as the investigation is concluded, no further public comments will be made,” said SSA chief executive Shaun Adriaanse.

“Under the circumstances, we are unable to confirm the identity of any of the parties involved as the matter is under investigation.”

