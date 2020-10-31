Mountain bike king Greg Minnaar back on top at Downhill World Cup

The local and international cycling communities were celebrating one of South Africa’s veteran sport stars over the weekend, after Greg Minnaar extended his impressive career tally at the Mountain Bike World Cup.

The 38-year-old downhill specialist won gold in the elite men’s race at the third leg of the shortened World Cup series in Lousa, Portugal on Friday.

He held off challenges from the likes of British rider Matt Walker, who took second place, and Frenchman Loic Bruni, who finished third.

“Not bad for an old goat,” Minnaar, a three-time world champion, posted on social media after the race.

The South African proved he was still a force at global level, earning his first World Cup win since the 2017 season and racking up a record 22nd career victory in the annual series.

And while his fans were celebrating his latest performance back home, Minnaar’s efforts were also lauded by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

“The greatest just got greater!” the UCI said on Facebook.

The World Cup series is set to conclude with the fourth and final leg of the 2020 campaign in Lousa on Sunday.

Lying third overall in the men’s downhill standings, Minnaar will be hoping for another solid result to end the season on the podium.

