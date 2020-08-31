Nick Bester out of ICU after horrific attack

Former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester has been moved from intensive care, his family has confirmed, as he continues to recover from an assault over the weekend.

His son, Shaun-Nick Bester, said they were not allowed into the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Monday morning due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bester’s family received an update from medical staff and Shaun-Nick said: “One of the doctors told us this morning he had been moved from ICU to a general ward, which is very good news for us.

“Other than that I’m still in the dark about his progress.”

The family was hoping to be allowed to visit Bester later on Monday.

A former iron-man triathlete who won the Comrades Marathon in 1991, Bester was training in Magaliesburg on Sunday when he was apparently assaulted by three men.

His son said Betser was hit over the head with a rock and was left with three broken ribs, a broken cheekbone and severe tissue damage.

His clothes were removed and he was tied up but was able to “slide on his back” towards a nearby private property, where he was able to find help.

This is the second assault Bester has faced in the last 10 years.

In 2010, while training in Pretoria, he was threatened with a knife and left with a broken rib after his attackers stole his bicycle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.