Other sport 31.8.2020 11:04 am

Nick Bester out of ICU after horrific attack

Wesley Botton
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 14 October 2010: Interview with former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester after he was thrown off his bicycle, kicked, beaten and threatened with a knife by attackers on the Mabopane highway in Pretoria West, South Africa early on Thursday 14 October 2010. Bester suffered a broken rib from the incident and his R50 000 mountain-bike and other valuables were stolen. One of the alleged attackers was apprehended soon after the incident, with Bester's cellular phone. Bester has nine Comrades gold medals to his name, and won the race in 1991. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile)

His son, Shaun-Nick Bester, said they were not allowed into the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Monday morning due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester has been moved from intensive care, his family has confirmed, as he continues to recover from an assault over the weekend.

Bester’s family received an update from medical staff and Shaun-Nick said: “One of the doctors told us this morning he had been moved from ICU to a general ward, which is very good news for us.

“Other than that I’m still in the dark about his progress.”

Former elite athlete Nick Bester is in intensive care after being attacked at the weekend in an alleged assault. Photo: Supplied

The family was hoping to be allowed to visit Bester later on Monday.

A former iron-man triathlete who won the Comrades Marathon in 1991, Bester was training in Magaliesburg on Sunday when he was apparently assaulted by three men.

His son said Betser was hit over the head with a rock and was left with three broken ribs, a broken cheekbone and severe tissue damage.

Former Comrades Marathon winner Nick Bester is seen recovering at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Monday. Picture: Supplied

His clothes were removed and he was tied up but was able to “slide on his back” towards a nearby private property, where he was able to find help.

This is the second assault Bester has faced in the last 10 years.

In 2010, while training in Pretoria, he was threatened with a knife and left with a broken rib after his attackers stole his bicycle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


